'The Walking Dead' final season on Netflix: Everything to Know

Netflix's The Walking Dead finale season is no longer expected to arrive in 2022.
The 24-episodes-based series will be available on the streaming giant, in at least 26 countries. However, the exact release date of the upcoming 11 season of The Walking Dead isn't unveiled yet.
Netflix has carried the series since 2014, and each new season arrived every year thereafter.
The blockbuster series is based on the comic book of the same name written by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.
The lead cast of the series includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and Khary Payton.
The Walking Dead season 11 will exclusively release on AMC+ in the United States before it heads to Netflix.
