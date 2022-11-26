Kelly Rowland says Chris Brown 'need to be forgiven', after defending him at 2022 AMA

Kelly Rowland is still defending Chris Brown after she stood up for him at the recently-held American Music Awards 2022.

Rowland was asked by TMZ on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, while she out in Hollywood and she shared her thoughts.

“We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way,” she told the outlet.

“And grace is real, and we are humans, and everybody deserves grace. Period,” she said.

Kelly’s statement comes after she addressed the 2022 AMAs crowd for booing him when he won on at the event held Sunday night, November 20, 2022

During the event, the former Destiny’s Child member announced Brown as the winner for 'Favourite Male R&B Artist' category. Audible boos from the crowd were heard and the camera panned out to show the whole theatre. Rowland looked surprised but continued with her presenting duties, via Page Six.

Since Brown was not in attendance, Rowland, 41, accepted the award on his behalf and she went ahead and scolded the crowd for the reaction.

A day before the AMA event, the Production Company Chris Brown’s performance for the show at the last minute. Brown took to Instagram and posted a video from rehearsals that showed the singer perform a lengthy routine. The routine was supposed to be a tribute to the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

There was speculation that it may have been due to the renewed allegations of child molestation against MJ. Particularly, after two accusers starred in the 2019 HBO docuseries Leaving Neverland on the subject, via New York Post.

Furthermore, Brown is also notoriously famous for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, for which she had to be hospitalised. Brown, who was 19 at the time, later pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault.

Later on, the singer found himself under for being accused of hitting a woman in 2021 — an investigation that was later dropped due “insufficient evidence” — and later to being sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2020, per Page Six.

However, a spokesperson clarified that the tribute being pulled was a matter of creative direction and no fault of Brown’s.

“Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown,” the statement read.