Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dating life: 'it is not fair'

Kartik Aaryan opened up about his dating rumors and said that does not interfere with his personal life.

Bollywood actor was recently in rumors about dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Kartik about the rumors of his alleged relationship said that “I have come to terms with the fact that my life will be out there but the other side of that is if there is a genuine friendship somewhere, they will still label it."

"So that kind of labeling sometimes creates a lot of problems between people so that is not fair. I am starting to get used to it but I’m not thick-skinned yet," Kartik continued.

Previously, the 32-year-old actor named was linked with Sara Ali khan after filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed they were dating each other. The two actors were seen together in the 2020 released film Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood as his three films Freddy, Shehzada, and Satya Prem Ki Katha coming up in the next few months