Queen Elizabeth did not die of old age as reported by the media at the time of her death.

According to an upcoming book written by Prince Philip's friend, the Queen secretly fought a particularly painful form of cancer in the last year of her life.

In the book titled "Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait" , author Gyles Brandreth wrote that the Queen had a form of bone marrow cancer.

Brandreth wrote in the biography, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail: "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.

"The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly.

"Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years."

The Queen died in September at the age of 95. Her son Charles became the king of England following her death.