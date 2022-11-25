AR Rahman plays melodious harmonium with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth: See video

AR Rahman and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are teaming up for film 'Laal Salam'

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently announced her next project Laal Salam featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth; music composer AR Rahman will be providing his melodious music to the film.

Another revelation shows Oscar winning director/music composer AR Rahman will be giving music to Aishwaryaa’s upcoming film.

Rahman shared a video on his twitter handle where the two could be seen sitting together while the composer plays a beautiful melody on a harmonium. The caption on the video read: “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for #lalsalaam in Mumbai.”

Earlier, Aishwaryaa shared the official poster of the film which also has her father Rajinikanth in it. She also wrote a few words that read: “When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. Miracles happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears “Lal Salaam”, #daytoberemembered.”

According to PinkVilla, Laal Salam is produced by Lyca Productions and is set to release in 2023.