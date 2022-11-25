Former Exo star Kris Wu faces 13 years sentence to jail on rape charges in China

Beijing's Chaoyang district court penned a verdict on Friday November, 25, that Kris Wu would be sentence to jail for 11 years and six months as he is found guilty of raping three women at his home in 2020 "when they were drunk and did not know or not able to resist."

The 32-year-old pop has also received sentence of one year and 10 months for "gathering people to commit adultery", the court added.

A student named Du Meizhu was the first one to accuse him a year ago by sharing a post on social media, as per the reports the victim met Wu two years earlier, when she was 17.

According to the revelations made by Du she was invited to a party at Wu’s home, where she was forced to take alcohol and woke up in his bed the next day.

Kris Wu first denied the claims but at least 24 more victims accused him of predatory behaviour. He was alleged of inviting women to alcohol-fuelled karaoke parties.

As reported by states agency Xinhua, the singer also faced a 600m yuan (£69m) tax evasion fine saying, he used a fictitious business to make false declarations about his worldwide income.

For the unversed, Kris Wu was born in China but possess Canadian nationality. He became famous after joining the K-pop boyband EXO in the 2010s.

He was considered as China's biggest celebrities after carving a solo career as a singer, actor, model and variety show judge.

However, the brands including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, L'Oreal Men and Porsche have suspended their partnerships with Mr Wu amid this recent development in his case.