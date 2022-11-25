Kate Middleton, Prince William got Queen Elizabeth to ‘give her blessings’ for baby no. 4

File Footage

Insiders reveal Kate Middleton and Prince William ended up finding a way to get Queen Elizabeth’s blessing before passing away.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to Star Magazine who shed light on the monarch's final days.

They began by pointing out how Queen Elizabeth even ended up giving them her blessings for a fourth child before her passing.



The source started by admitting, “There are whispers that William told the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They'd literally just found out. She was so happy for them.”

Especially when, “They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones.”