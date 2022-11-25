Kourtney Kardashian son snubs 'family dinner' with stepfather Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wants her children to blend with Travis Barker's kids.

Speaking on the latest episode of their reality show on Hulu, the Poosh founder said: "Our family is growing and expanding and we have so much to be thankful for."

She added: "I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love, and it’s a beautiful thing."

Kourtney then revealed her eldest son Mason, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, refused to join them for dinner.

"Mason has friends over and wouldn't come to dinner."

She later said in a confessional: "I love that because we've all known each other for 10 years and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other that it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together."

She added: "I just think it’s about two families joining together in this true love fairy tale."