'Mukhbir' actor Zain Khan confirms his marriage, says 'it's not a secret'

Bollywood actor Zain Khan, who is famous for his heart-winning performance in the thriller series Mukhbir is reportedly in talks about his marriage news.
Hindustan Times reported that Zain is a married man, and the wedding ceremony was held in Kashmir on October 11, 2022, in the presence of some close family and friends.
As his marriage news did rounds on the internet, the actor confirmed the marriage and said that he did not intend to keep it a secret.
He said,"I have not kept my marriage a secret. In fact, most of the people who know me are aware of my marriage. Most of them have even met her. I introduced my wife to the Mukhbir team as well."
"It’s just that I do not wish to talk about my personal life. I have never done that, and I prefer not doing it. My wife is not from the industry, so she prefers to stay out of the limelight. She doesn’t want me to reveal her identity, thus, I have not really posted it on social media," Zain continued.
