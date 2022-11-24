Vicky Kaushal discloses interesting thing he learnt from Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently unveiled the most interesting thing he learnt from Shah Rukh Khan.

Vicky quoted and said: “He told me there is always a grammar attached to every film and it comes with the director, what vision he has. It is important to understand the grammar that the director is coming with and my job is to fully suspend myself.”

The Sanju actor stated that this trick has now become an integral part of his process.

He also talked about his upcoming film and said that it is a big test for him and he feels like it his first film. “It might or might not work for me as an actor, and I'm really excited for that... as excited, I was for Masaan.”

In film Govinda Naam Mera, Kaushal will be playing the role of a struggling choreographer named Govinda Waghmare. The film is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, reports PinkVilla.