Blake Lively discloses THIS Disney movie has influenced her business

Blake Lively reveals that her love for live-action Disney movie has an impact on her business.



“I just watched Flubber too many times and it taps into my inner childhood dreams of being an inventor,” said Blake in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Speaking about her passion for “product development, Blake, who’s been named one of THR’s 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, told outlet about the successful launch of her non- alcoholic mixer brand Betty Buzz in 2021.

“We are ecstatic,” remarked Gossip Girl actress as she informed that her company is going to sell “over six million bottles by the end of this year”.

Besides Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds has several business endeavours, adding that his one secret to success is “the constant support of his wife”.

"We do everything together. She works on my projects and I work on hers. I'd say our partnership is a big reason we've managed to make inroads in so many industries which, historically speaking, wouldn't involve showbiz types,” explained Ryan.