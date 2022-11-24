Jake Gyllenhaal looks head over heels in love with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in rare outing

Jake Gyllenhaal looks smitten in a rare romantic outing with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, in New York City.

On November 23 afternoon, Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted strolling and basking in the winter sun with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

As per Daily Mail, the romantic couple was seen holding hands in Manhattan's swanky SoHo neighborhood.

The Love and Other Drugs star looked dapper as he was wrapped up in a black leather bomber jacket over a camo print hoodie.

One of Jake's hands was casually tucked in his pockets while the other one tightly grasped into his girlfriend's hand.

The model donned a casual but stylish outfit as she was seen dressed in a brown suede fleece-lined coat over a cozy navy blue hoodie.

The 26-year-old French beauty's slender legs were covered with blue cuffed jeans promenaded on the pavement in brown boots.

The couple has been linked together since 2018 and were last clicked together in August 2022.

Although the couple is rarely seen together, this year was an exception as they were seen in multiple red carpet events together this year including the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2021, Jake revealed he is ready to settle after the host asked if marriage and/or fatherhood are in cards for him in the future.



