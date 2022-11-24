Jennifer Aniston still has ‘nightmares’ over her shocking split with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants to exorcise herself of all the drama surrounding her divorce from Brad Pitt in tell-all memoir.
The Morning Show star will be sharing with her fans what went on behind closed doors while she was married to the Bullet Train star.
An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the Friends alum, who was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005, is set to write her autobiography which she announced during her recent interview with Allure.
The source said that Jennifer Aniston wants to unload her emotions by spilling the “horrible” details of her divorce from Pitt and his alleged affair with the Maleficent actor.
“Jen still has nightmares about those horrible days. It resulted in her needing therapy and to a large extent, she’s still not achieved the closure she craves,” the insider said.
“She’s come to believe that will only be possible when she tells people exactly how it all unfolded. For Jen, this is about finally exorcising that whole Angelina and Brad saga from her soul.”
