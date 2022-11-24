Varun Dhawan recalls ‘fun’ times of having a crush on Tennis Star Sania Mirza

Varun Dhawan reveals he had a crush on Sania Mirza

Varun Dhawan reveals an interesting insight about his life. When he was working with a production company on an Ad, he had a crush on Sania Mirza.

Unfolding the funny but sweet memory, Varun recalled, "I was working for Mad Productions, Mukul Anand's team and I was working on an ad that featured Sania Mirza. We had to get 300 shoes. I went to Linking Road and rented 300 shoes. I had this huge crush on Sania Mirza at the time. She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple."

He re-enacted the trembling he felt as he gave her the apple, and added, "I was giving her like I said Aunty… apple. Her mother thought I was crack or something. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?' Luckily she came and said I want the apple. I got like ₹5000 for it, to get the shoes, and also maybe the apple."

Varun is right now packed with promotions of his upcoming film Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik. It is a horror comedy which is an extension of universe created in film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sharddha Kapoor.