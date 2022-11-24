Prince Harry’s married ‘two-bit mediocre actress’ Meghan Markle to destroy Firm

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of bringing two-bit mediocre actress Meghan Markle into the royal fold.



This claim has been issued by broadcaster Piers Morgan in his interview with Fox & Friends.

He started by warning, “Harry has this book coming out, and he’s going to do it all over again to his father who’s now the king, who’s still mourning, of course, the death of his mother.”

“You’ve got Meghan Markle, who was a sort of two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favourite prince, took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy.”

“I’m sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it’s completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honour and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy. Honestly, words fail me.”