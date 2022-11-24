Kanye West meets Donald Trump to become presidential ‘running mates'

FileFootage

Kanye West took fans inside his meeting with Donald Trump as he offered the former US president to become his “running mate” for the 2024 presidential elections.



Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Donda 2 rapper revealed that he visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” wrote West. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans.

“What you guys think [Trump’s] response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” the hip-hop star asked.

The rapper, who legally changes his name to Ye, participated in the 2020 election and he will be running for president in 2024.

West shared his plans earlier this week.

The father-of-four joined far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos in a video posted to the X17 YouTube Channel on Sunday.

He referred to Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager.