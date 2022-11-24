Netflix unveils trailer of Nicolas Refn project 'Copenhagen Cowboy' with release date

Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming series Copenhagen Cowboy which is slated to release on January 2, 2023.
The six-episode-based series is the project of famous Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn.
Copenhagen Cowboy marks Nicolas's first debut production in his native country Denmark in 15 years of his career. The series will release in the Danish language, but later it will be available in other dubbed languages as well.
The series portrays the story of young protagonist Miu who escapes from Copenhagen's criminal netherworld for a new beginning after a lifetime of servitude and search for justice.
The starring cast of the series includes Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jorgensen, Jason Hendel-Forssell, LiIi Zhang, and Dragana Milutinovic.
