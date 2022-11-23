Reese Witherspoon thanks her kindergarten teacher for ‘seeing the light’ in her: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently turned nostalgic as she visited her childhood classroom for reading her children book Busy Betty.



On Tuesday, the Legally Blonde star took to Instagram and posted an adorable video of her visit to school where she met her kindergarten teacher Mrs Wright and had a reading session of Busy Betty.

In a short clip, the Sweet Home Alabama actress could be seen talking to her teacher and cherishing good old memories.

Reese also thanked her teacher for calling her mother and asking her to send the Wild star to the acting classes

“Thank you for seeing the light in me,” remarked the 46-year-old.

Moreover, Reese shared her teacher’s wise advice to the parents of the young kids.

If the kids feel bored these days, tell them it’s their problem. Keep them busy and ask them to use their imagination.

Sharing the post, the Big Little Lies star captioned it, “Come with me on a visit to my childhood classroom to read BUSY BETTY.”

“What a lucky girl I was to have Mrs. Wright encouraging me to be creative and outspoken as a young girl! I guess I sang a lot of @DollyParton songs every day,” wrote the actress.

In the end, she gave the “shout out to all the amazing teachers who are nurturing our kid’s busy brains”.

Watch here:



