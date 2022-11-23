Emily Ratajkowski spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo again amid rumoured Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo amid rumours circulating of a budding romance between her and Pete Davidson.

According to Page Six, the DJ was spotted arriving to her apartment after Emily, 31, hinted at wanting to date 'multiple' people.

In pictures, obtained by the outlet, Rispo, 35, can be seen trying to stay under the radar in a black winter jacket, hoodie and beanie as he arrived at Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment in New York City.

Per the outlet, Ratajkowski was spotted packing on the PDA with Orazio Rispo in New York City in October, weeks after sparking romance rumours with Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt.

The model, 31, and the DJ, 35, were photographed during a date night in the Big Apple – and the two certainly weren’t shy about getting intimate in front of the cameras, the outlet stated.

The model is seemingly keeping her options open following split from her ‘serial cheater’ ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski took to TikTok on Thursday, November 17, 2022, as she filmed herself mouthing the words to audio that stated, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Pete Davidson and the model were spotted together for the first time as Davidson celebrated his 29th birthday on November 16, 2022. In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair shared a sweet embrace after she arrived at Davidson’s Brooklyn home with a special gift in-hand.

Following the encounter, sources told E! News last week that the “charming” comedian is already “winning over” Ratajkowski.

"Emily is super into Pete right now," a source shared with E! News. "It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

"It's a chill relationship so far," the insider explained. "There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."