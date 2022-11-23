Ice Cube lost $9m for saying 'Oh Hell No' to Covid jab

Ice Cube confirmed that he opted out of the Sony comedy, Oh Hell No, due to the refusal to get Covid-19 shots.
During the podcast of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Friday actor said, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the (expletive) jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” adding, “(expletive) that jab, and (expletive) y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”
Ice Cube then clarified that he didn’t actually “turn down” the acting job and the paycheck accompanying it, instead being forced out of the project when he declined to get vaccinated. “Those (expletive) didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me,” he said. “The Covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that (expletive) at all. Nothing. (expletive) ’em. I didn’t need that (expletive).”
Per Deadline, the reports of Ice Cube leaving Oh Hell No emerged in October 2021. However, after Ice Cube’s exit, Sony has had no new developments on the project thus far.
