Prince William, Kate Middleton dealing with ‘stress and anxiety’ behind the scenes

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their new roles after Queen Elizabeth II’s death efficiently but experts that the couple has a lot of ‘stress and anxiety behind the scenes’.
According to Katie Nicholl of People, the Prince and Princess of Wales “stepped up to the plate” after they received their new titles.
“William’s years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless,” Nicholl explained. “Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own.”
The parents of three have faced “very, very difficult times” since the queen’s death.
“I think behind the scenes, there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family,” Nicholl offered.
“They seem very much in lockstep,” she said. “They’re a good support act, the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
