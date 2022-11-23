BTS creates history with breaking another record: Find out

BTS hits a new height of success with their music video Dynamite.



On November 23, Soompi reported that BTS Dynamite surpassed 1.6 billion views countermark on YouTube.

The boy band achieved this milestone on November 22 and became the second music video after Boy With Luv to do so.

Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020, which means it took more than two years and three months to hit this billion views mark.

With this achievement, Dynamite broke the previous record of 2 years and 11 months set by BLACKPINK’s music video DDU-DU DDU-DU and became the fastest video in K-pop history to reach the 1.6 billion mark.

For those unversed, BTS is the world’s famous South Korean boy music band consisting of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.