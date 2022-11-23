BTS creates history with breaking another record: Find out

BTS hits a new height of success with their music video Dynamite.
On November 23, Soompi reported that BTS Dynamite surpassed 1.6 billion views countermark on YouTube.
The boy band achieved this milestone on November 22 and became the second music video after Boy With Luv to do so.
Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020, which means it took more than two years and three months to hit this billion views mark.
With this achievement, Dynamite broke the previous record of 2 years and 11 months set by BLACKPINK’s music video DDU-DU DDU-DU and became the fastest video in K-pop history to reach the 1.6 billion mark.
For those unversed, BTS is the world’s famous South Korean boy music band consisting of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
Meghan Markle slammed for visiting her school where she 'got called Nutmeg'
Kim Kardashian shares throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber
King Charles’ State Banquet speech in full
'It's really hurtful and a very rude presumption about royal family', says royal commentator Jennie Bond
Kate Middleton amazes fans as she apparently pays special tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana
Justin Timberlake shares his pain over the violent incident