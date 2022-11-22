Kanye West offers Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap hoodies for $20

After wealthy apparel brands cut ties with Kanye West, Ye turned to sell them for just $20. In a recent video, the rapper said to sell Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap hoodies for 20 dollars, according to celebrity news site X17.

The once-billionaire rapper showed his Los Angeles workshop, where employees worked with sewing machines. Dozens of garments are hung on rails or shown on tables.

Several of them are tagged with his "Ye24" campaign, as Ye confirmed he will run for president in 2024.

The Stronger rapper said, "I cut up 100 hoodies" from Yeezy, Balenciaga, Gap, and Adidas, "and everything we do is going to cost $20."

West explained the thoughts behind the $20 hoodies, "We need to make sure everyone receives the same level of cuts, the same level of food, the same level of water, the same level of education."

"We're engineering opportunities, we're getting past the past, we're focused on the future," West added.

The A-list brands severed ties with The Life of Pablo hitmaker due to his antisemitic remarks.

Moreover, Adidas said it would continue selling Yeezy designs under its branding due to ownership of the copyrights, which Ye does not have.