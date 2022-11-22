Real reason Jeffrey Epstein befriended Prince Andrew: Claim

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used Prince Andrew to get closer to Queen Elizabeth II, claims Sarah Ferguson's ex-lover.
John Bryan, who got famous for his "toe-sucking scandal" with Fergie in 1992, said he believed sex offender Epstein wanted to make money off Her Majesty.
Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the businessman said: "It was just an extortion plot. People always ask how Epstein made his money. He was supposed to be this tax wizard. But it was all a con.
"He blackmailed rich men and then made them pay to avoid scandal. He made hundreds of millions of dollars this way.
"Epstein tried to lure Andrew into his web, but I believe his ultimate mark was the Queen."
Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 after being convicted as a sex trafficker.
Watch the third and final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer
King Charles III could break the family tradition this Christmas
Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to travel around Boston
Gigi Hadid cuts a stylish figure in a black sweater with matching jeans along with a cool jacket during Brooklyn outing
Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar is among the winning accolades
Meghan Markle has been creating waves since the announcement of her appearance on a US talk show