Real reason Jeffrey Epstein befriended Prince Andrew: Claim

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly used Prince Andrew to get closer to Queen Elizabeth II, claims Sarah Ferguson's ex-lover.

John Bryan, who got famous for his "toe-sucking scandal" with Fergie in 1992, said he believed sex offender Epstein wanted to make money off Her Majesty.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the businessman said: "It was just an extortion plot. People always ask how Epstein made his money. He was supposed to be this tax wizard. But it was all a con.

"He blackmailed rich men and then made them pay to avoid scandal. He made hundreds of millions of dollars this way.

"Epstein tried to lure Andrew into his web, but I believe his ultimate mark was the Queen."

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 after being convicted as a sex trafficker.