Mel B’s shocking admission on ‘this much racism’ discovery in new BBC docuseries

Spice Girl Mel B has recently revealed she was “shocked” to discover racism in middle America in new BBC docuseries Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip.



In the three-part programme, the Leeds-born singer, who was joined by Emily Atack and Ruby Wax, went back over the “footsteps of intrepid Victorian explorer” Isabella Bird and pay homage to the unsung pioneer.

During her journey, Mel alleged she thought “incidents of racism” might have decreased, however, it all changed after a trip to Colorado, which is predominantly white with a Caucasian population of 61.6% via MailOnline.

There, Mel met two sisters who were “champions in lasso” but had to “fight harder for their position” due to their ethnicity.

The singer told outlet, “I think what shocked me most is that people of colour in Colorado, whether it be mixed or brown or some kind of mix of ethnicity, they kind of have it even harder.”

“We met two sisters that were the champions in lasso and told us how they had to fight harder for their position,” continued the 47-year-old.

Mel explained, “They went to an all-white school and you'd think still... yeah there are places in rural outback, say, it is just predominantly white.”

“But it just, to me, I thought that there wasn't as much racism as there was, say, when my mum had me 47 years ago but it's still there,” remarked the songstress.

The television personality further mentioned, “It’s kind of changed my outlook.”

“I always find myself looking and I think that for me, number one, I'm never going to change that but, two, it also reminded me that it's getting scarcer,” shared Mel.

She added, “It's harder, especially in Colorado, to find the pockets or the groups of people of colour and just to hear their stories and how well they've done was just brilliant.”