Kourtney Kardashian keeps son Reign hair: 'I smell it often'

Kourtney Kardashian has son Reign's hair for keepsake.

The 43-year-old POOSH founder admits she has saved the six-year-old's former braid, which she 'often' enjoys sniffing.

“I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she told Interview Magazine. “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

“It will be with me forever," Kourtney gushed over her youngest, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Speaking earlier on The Kardashians, the mother-of-three talked about her desire to have a fourth baby with now-husband Travis Barker.

“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.'"