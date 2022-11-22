Jack White quits Twitter amid Donald Trump return

Jack White left Twitter after the platform bring back Donald Trump's account on the platform.
Per NME, the ex-White Stripes singer shared a lengthy post on his Instagram, calling out Trump’s comeback as “absolutely disgusting” and “an (expletive) move.”
The 47-year-old directly implored Musk to “be truthful” and “tell it like it is” – that “people like [him] and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.)” are financially incentivised to throw their support behind figures spreading hate speech.
Donald Trump was officially banned from the social site on January 8, 2021, two days after his US Capitol riots. The former president returned to Twitter after an online poll voted for Trump to return to Twitter.
