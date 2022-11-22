Former deputy commissioner's son guns down cop, flees in Karachi's DHA

A screengrab of shooter Khurram Nisar at the crime scene in Phase 5, DHA, Karachi.

KARACHI: A man, reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner, gunned down a policeman and fled after an altercation between the two in Phase 5 of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) broke out Monday night, Geo News reported, citing police.

Video footage shows the altercation between the shooter, Khurram Nisar, and the deceased police officer, Abdul Rehman after they step out of a black vehicle with tinted windows. Nisar can be seen stepping out of the driver's seat and Rehman from the passenger seat. In the same video, the cop can be seen holding a pistol and gesturing Nisar to sit in the car and go to the police station.



The martyred cop and his colleague chased Nisar and spoke to him after they allegedly noticed suspicious activity, according to Geo News.



According to the police, Nisar, came to Karachi from Sweden on November 5. He lives there with his wife and two children.



According to South DIG Irfan Baloch, Nisar's home in Karachi is near the crime scene in DHA Phase 5. He left the car used in the incident at home and fled in another car.



The police raided Nisar's house and seized weapons, documents and the vehicle used during the shooting. The house watchman was also detained.

The police say that a copy of Nisar's passport has also been seized and a search is underway to find the vehicle he escaped in. The houses of his friends are also being searched, while pictures of Nisar and details of his travel documents have been provided across airports.

According to the South DIG, cops have said in their statement that Nisar was trying to force a woman to sit with him. He said, however, that their statements are also being investigated.

Initial reports



Earlier, in conversation with reporters, SSP South Asad Raza had shared the identity of the accused. He had shared that his accomplice was taken into custody, while the weapon and car used in the incident had been recovered.

SSP Raza had said that the suspect opened fire at the cop, fatally injuring him when the policemen tried to take the former to the police station.

He said that the suspect tried to stop a car and he aimed to kidnap a woman. According to the initial statement by the police, a woman was inside the suspect's car. But the woman reportedly sitting inside the suspect's car is yet to be tracked down.

The SSP said that the suspect fired two to three gunshots from inside his car and drove away. He requested the public to inform the police if they have any information about the accused.

Moreover, he said that Rehman also opened fire at the suspect in retaliation.

The post-mortem report revealed that Rehman sustained a single shot in the head that caused his death. Police say the bullet was shot from close range with a 9mm pistol.



Video of conversation between Rehman, suspect

A video of the argument between Rehman and the suspected shooter later surfaced. The video was reportedly filmed by a cop, while another cop — who couldn't be seen in the video — also filmed the suspect with his phone.

As per the details, the cop asked the suspect why he took out a weapon. At this, the suspect reportedly said that his weapon was licensed and that he can point it toward anyone he wants.

"You took out the gun; so did I," the suspect was seen saying to the cop sitting inside his car.

