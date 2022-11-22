Shaheen Force cop martyred in DHA

KARACHI: A police constable of the newly formed Shaheen Force was martyred by a car rider in Defence Housing Authority late on Monday night.

PC Abdul Rehman, aged about 35, was shot dead on Street 26, Phase V, DHA, in the Clifton Division police remit. SP Ahmed Faisal of Clifton Division told The News that responding to information, police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and moved Constable Rehman to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, it was found that PC Rehman was posted at the Shaheen Force, Darakhshan Unit, and was on patrolling duty in the area. At around midnight, he along with another constable was on a motorcycle patrolling Street 26, where he spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled it to pull over.

SP Faisal said that when the cops asked the car driver to identify himself, an exchange of hot words took place and the car driver shot and killed PC Rehman and sped away. The police officer said the weapon used in the crime was a pistol, and they were checking availability of CCTV footage. A case has been reported and investigations are underway.