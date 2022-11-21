Aubrey Plaza desires to Host the Oscars Next

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has recently expressed her desire to steal the crown from host Jimmy Kimmel to headline the upcoming Oscars as a host.

On November 19, Aubrey exclusively told Enews, "I'm really good at hosting, In fact, I pitched myself for the Academy Awards, but they didn't go for it. They already got what's his name, Jimmy Kimmel? Maybe for next year."

Since Aubrey is known for her practical jokes, she was asked in the interview whether she was serious about her decision. To which she replied, "Of course."

The 38 year old actress clarified, "No political bulls--t, Just good old-fashioned honoring films and the magic of movies. You know, I'm the Billy Crystal of this generation, and everybody tells me that."

Meanwhile, Aubrey is currently filming Francis Ford Coppola's latest epic Megalopolis alongside Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf and Dustin Hoffman.



