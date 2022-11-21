King Charles III bringing ‘stability’ to UK makes US ‘envious’

FileFootage

King Charles III has most of the Brits convinced that he will prove to be an amazing King as Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the finding of a poll.



During her conversation with Mark Dolan, she said that 63 per cent of people believe that the new monarch will bring stability to the UK.

"Now Kinsey can we talk about King Charles? I'm still getting used to the title.

"My feeling is that he's got off to an excellent start, and the polls would bear that out,” Mark Dolan.

Appearing on GB News, Kinsey said: “Absolutely, one of the most recent polls saying this. 63 per cent think that he is going to make an amazing King."

"And an amazing Monarch, and you know I have to stress you've been covering it here over the last few months on GB News.

"Politically the UK can be chaotic sometimes, and King Charles has been such a rock throughout that process.

"He's been the stability that the country needs, and I think in the United States we look at something like that and we envy it.

"Especially after the midterms, we're all looking at each other going what happened.

"You know, you have something... You have this bit of stability that the United States doesn't have,” the royal reporter said.