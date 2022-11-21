BLACKPINK hits 300 million stream counter on Spotify with 'PINK VENOM'

Blackpink PINK VENOM has made history as it surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify.
South Korean megahit girl group, has achieved the milestone of overwhelming success with its songs on various music charts around the world.
The Korean rapper girls achieved another splendid record and became the first fastest song ever by a female group to reach this milestone. The announced management company, YG Entertainment.
PINK VENOM landmarked this milestone in just 93 days, while Jungkook's Left and Right took 104 days.
