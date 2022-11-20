Global Gift Gala: Eva Longoria catches the eye in glamorous floor-length dress

Eva Longoria opted for elegance as she walked the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, France on Saturday.

The actress, 47, was looking out of the world as she wore a pastel blue floor-length dress that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure.

Screen star Eva's garment featured silver mesh detail, made up of a glitzy panel down one side and across her shoulder to her neckline.

The former Desperate Housewives star was seen smiling as she struck a number of poses on arrival at the event.

The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organisation that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women, and families who are in need.

It was founded in 2013 by Spanish actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Maria Bravo.