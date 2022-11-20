Chris Hemsworth addresses his ‘brush with his own mortality’

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has just shed some light on his own brush with mortality recently.

The actor made revelations about his run with his own mortality in an interview with Vanity Fair.

He started by painting the entire moment and claimed, “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, 'Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet’.”



“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude,” for now.

“And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie'. Before you know it, they're 18 and they've moved out of house, and I missed the window.”

He also went on to say, “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Before concluding Hemsworth also explained how for the ‘better part of an entire decade’, he’s feeling like he’s “in a sprint for 10 years, and all these moments that were dream scenarios would fly by.”

While there was moments in his life where he felt he “should have been stepping back and going, 'Wow, this is incredible'” he instead felt “inundated with other kinds of requests and asks and being pulled in different directions. [I was] not really kind of enjoying what was right in front of me.”