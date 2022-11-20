Prince Harry ‘not enjoying’ his exiled life in the US?

Prince Harry may not enjoy his life in the US with his wife Meghan Markle as much as their fans may believe, as per a royal expert quoted by The Telegraph.
Talking about Prince Harry’s ‘exiled’ life in America since his exit from the royal family in 2020 and his subsequent feud with the royal family, especially his brother Prince William, expert Simon Heffer suggested that the Duke of Sussex may not be happy for long.
Talking to The Telegraph, Heffer said: “Prince Harry will not enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer…”
He then added that Prince William ‘will not accept a reconciliation’ with Prince Harry even if he returns to the UK, saying: “The Prince of Wales is reported to be appalled at his brother's general behaviour, and that the book is going to appear at all.”
Heffer went on to add that the royal family, especially William, are on edge over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir which he has titled Spare.
