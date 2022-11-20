Kate Middleton set to receive late Queen Elizabeth’s patronage

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly set to receive another patronage, previously held by late Queen Elizabeth.



According to a report by Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales is set to become the Patron of the Welsh Football Association, days after Prince William received criticism from Welsh actor Michael Sheen for supporting England in the World Cup in Qatar.

As per report, a source told The Express: 'It's being discussed as part of a much bigger review of royal patronages.'

Actor Michael Sheen tweeted Tuesday: "He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable -- but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?"

Kate Middleton also became the patron of the England Ruby Union and Rugby League in February.