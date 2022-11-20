BTS’s Jungkook drops soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022: Watch

BTS Junkook's brand new single for the opening ceremony of the Qatar FIFA World Cup is out now.
On November 20, Soompi reported that Jungkook's contribution to the football international tournament 2022 soundtrack Dreamer has released a few hours ahead of the opening ceremony for the FIFA Cup 2022.
At the opening ceremony, Jungkook will perform for the very first time with Qatari singer Fahad-al-Kubaisi.
A music video of the soundtrack Dreamers will also be released on the Youtube channel of FIFA's officials on November 22.
Recently, BTS official label officially dropped the cover poster of the soundtrack Dreamers.
Jungkook is now the first artist in history who will perform solo at the world's biggest football event with soundtrack Dreamers after Ricky Martin in 1998.
