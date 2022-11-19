Pierce Brosnan sons Paris and Dylan speak up on nepotism in Hollywood

Pierce Brosnan’s sons Paris and Dylan recently reflected on nepotism in Hollywood at the GQ’s Man of the Year party.



According to E! News, the brothers, Paris and Dylan came with their parents Pierce and journalist Keey Shaye Smith to celebrate their latest profile with father in the GQ magazine.

Sharing their thoughts on how it’s like to be growing as Hollywood kids, Paris said that he’s “grateful for our blessings” and “feel lucky to be in the position they both are in”.

“It's always gonna be there and we got to recognise it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here,” remarked the 21-year-old.

Paris mentioned that his father might “open some doors” for him and his brother Dylan, 25, but they wanted to “pave” their own way.

“Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out,” stated Paris and added, “Taking it day by day.”

The brothers also shared that their father Pierce taught them to “stay humble” at a young age.

Dylan disclosed that the best advice he got from his father was “be gracious and grateful”.

“Don't take yourself too seriously. Just have fun,” added Paris.