Jaya Bachchan questions ‘why Indian women are wearing more western clothes’

Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on why Indian women are inclined towards western clothes more

Jaya Bachchan never seems to run out of questions for youth, to be précised. She appeared on the podcast What The Hell Navya, and threw some questions at her daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Out of which, one question was directed towards why Indian women choose to dress up western more than cultural.

As the conversation flowed, Jaya asked both women accompanying her, “Why is it, I want to ask you both, that Indian women are wearing more western clothes?” to which Navya replied, ‘I don’t know.’ Whereas Shweta said, “I think it's because of ease of movement. It's easier to move around. A lot of women are now just not just at home, they are going out, they are getting jobs. It is easier to pull on a pair of pants and a T-shirt or a shirt than it is to maybe drape a saree."

Jaya, shedding a light on what she thinks about it, said, "I feel what has happened is very unknowingly, we've accepted that the western clothing is more… it gives that manpower to a woman. I would love to see a woman in a womanpower. I'm not saying go wear a saree that's just an example but I think in the west also women always dressed in dresses. This whole thing much later in life where they also started also wearing pants."

To which Shweta said, “Yes with the industrial revolution and when all the men went to war and women started working in factories. So they had to wear pants because you can't be doing heavy machine work with.”

On the work front, Jaya will be seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar, which will be released next year.