Eva Mendes appears to confirm her secret marriage with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has sent the internet into frenzy as she addressed rumors of her marriage with Ryan Gosling with a rather cryptic response.

In her latest interview on Thursday, Mendes, 48, seemingly confirmed that she and the Notebook actor, 42, secretly tied the knot.

While promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity on Today Australia, the Training Day star referred to Gosling as her ‘husband’ after being asked about the latest rumors.

“I’m loving it here,” the mother of two said. “Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time.”

Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with the La La Land actor, went on to joke about her “ordinary” looking spouse after hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon played a shirtless clip of Gosling from “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

“Yeah, that’s my life, unfortunately,” she joked. “And he’s a great cook and he bakes. I got the short end of the stick, didn’t I!”

Previously, Mendes took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a snap of her new tattoo.

Holding her left wrist over her face, the Place Beyond the Pines actress revealed the tattoo that read, “de Gosling."