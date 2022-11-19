Michael Douglas throwbacks to his wedding with Catherine Zeta-Jones 22 years ago

Oscar-winning actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated 22 years of marriage.

To commemorate the day, the actor 78, shared throwback photos from their wedding day held back in 2000. The had gotten married in an extravagant ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Nov. 18, 2000. Plenty of celebrity guests attended the nuptials, including Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt and Goldie Hawn, detailed People Magazine.

On his IG handle, Douglas wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much."

In the photos, the then-newly-weds are seen laughing happily with their guests at the receptions and sharing a kiss during the toast.

The couple have two children, son Dylan Michael, 22, and daughter Carys Zeta, 19. The Wall Street actor is also father to Cameron Douglas, 43, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Back in 2019, Douglas had revealed his secret to his long-lasting marriage with Zeta-Jones during the Golden Globes. "We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently," Douglas told reporters at the event. "and besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we're in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on."

"It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what's going on," he continued. "I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the award shows that were going on then."

He added, "The joy of my marriage with Catherine and having our children at a point in my life where my career had been developed, allowed me much more time to enjoy my family."

In 2021, Catherine lauded her husband’s Emmy nomination for The Kominsky Method. "I always like to see my husband nominated on the red carpet, I've become a very proud wife.”