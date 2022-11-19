Farhan Akhtar awed by daughter Akira’s stage performance, shares clip

Farhan Akhtar's daughter Akira is a gifted singer, who recently performed a stage performance.



Akira Akhtar is singing the hit song of Tori Kelly Don’t You Worry Bout A Thing, along with her music band.

The actor of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara wrote: "You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going... the world is your oyster. @shannondonaldmusic big hug (you know why). Shout out to the incredible band on stage last."

For those unversed, Akira Akhtar is the younger daughter of Farhan Akhtar from his ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani.

Earlier, Farhan was married to the famous hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani with who he has two daughters, Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar will be making a comeback to direction with his upcoming film, Jee Le Zara.