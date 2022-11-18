Ayushmann Khurrana mentions experiencing vertigo while shooting for films

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ananya Panday

Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned that he has experienced vertigo during the shoot of the films and that his illness is a bit nerve-wrecking for him.

His upcoming film An Action Hero required lots of stunts where he faced difficulty in performing. He revealed that he had to undergo medications to overcome the illness.

Ayushmann revealed: “I had vertigo six years back and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed. It's a little nerve-wracking.”

The Dream Girl actor also shared the ways he had himself to overcome vertigo. He added: “At first, medication is of the utmost importance, because once you get up, your head starts spinning. And especially in a profession like what we are today, where the script demands us to jump from a tall building, I think meditation helps a lot.”

“If you are really calm inside, then this helps a lot. This is curable; it keeps on coming and going. Inner power is something that people should imply, added Khurrana.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero is all set to release in theatres on December 2. He further has Dream Girl 2 lined up next alongside Ananya Panday, reports IndiaToday.