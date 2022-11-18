Camila Cabello and her beau Austin Kevitch look smitten in rare joint outing

Camila Cabello was all smiles as she stepped out for a rare joint outing with boyfriend Austin Kevitch following dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
On Thursday the couple were spotted holding hands and looked absolutely in love with each other as they seemed to be having a fun time together.
The Señorita hit-maker 25, certainly stood out for the occasion as she rocked a bright patterned purple co-ord and white trainers.
Camila looked amazing as she teamed the long-sleeved top and trousers with a sunflower prink black backpack, with the stunner allowing her brunette tresses to cascade over her shoulders.
Meanwhile, her beau Austin, 30, opted for a casual look, sporting a blue fleece top, navy joggers, and white trainers.
She confirmed her romance with her new man in August as they packed on the PDA during a low-key LA outing.
In September, Lively, 35 revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's fourth child
'Stranger Things' Duffer brothers are creating the live-action version of the famous manga series for Netflix
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira seen at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards six months after announcing engagement
'RRR' also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in vital roles
Suniel Shetty says it also happens because of the improper diet
Blake Lively praises Ryan Reynolds' 'heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic'