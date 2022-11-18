Suniel Shetty blames supplements for sudden death in gym

Actor Suniel Shetty responds to why sudden deaths occur while working out in the gym, says it is all because of the supplements and steroids they take.
Shetty added that: “The problem lies in the supplements they take, the steroids they consume. The workout is not the problem. No, they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. It’s heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids. “
He went on to say: “Also, it is about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep. All these play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don’t mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. The nutrition has to be correct and adequate, reported IndiaToday.”
Recently, actor Raju Shrivastava and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi reportedly died while working out in the gym, since then there has been talks about sudden deaths in gym.
Previously, Salman Khan’s 50 year-old bodyguard Sagar Pandey also died in the gym. Moreover, Puneeth Rajkumar, who was a south Indian actor passed away while working out in the gym on October 29, 2021.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021
Bradley Cooper is also working with Steven Spielberg in upcoming Netflix movie 'Maestro'
John Stamos comes to his ex costar Lori Loughlin's rescue
Mila Kunis looked in a cheerful mood dressed casually in black sweatpants and a gray hoodie
Kate Middleton was greeted with traditional Ukrainian gifts during her visit
On Tuesday Prince William visited England´s footballers at their training camp and handed captain Harry Kane and...