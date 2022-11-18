Latin Grammy Awards: Georgina Rodriguez looks sensational in daring brown gown

Georgina Rodriguez ensured all eyes would be on her as she attended the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.
The 28-year-old girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo showcased her gorgeous curves as she slipped into a figure-hugging brown gown with daring thigh-high split detail.
The beauty put on a very leggy display sparkling Bardot number while elevating her height in a pair of nude strappy heels.
Georgina accessorised with two dazzling rings and a pair of diamond drop earrings which were on show as her straight raven tresses were tucked behind her ears.
The star accentuated her features with a gorgeous makeup palette which accentuated her natural features, teamed with a nude lip.
She appeared in high spirits as she flashed her dazzling white smile and waved to onlookers while posing on the red carpet.
The Latin GRAMMY Awards serve to honour the best Latin music releases spanning from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.
