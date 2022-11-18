Watch: Timothée Chalamet talks on 'Bones and All' in BTS video

Timothée Chalamet's upcoming movie Bones and All is all set to hit the screens on November 23, 2022. The movie has made headlines countless times for its cannibalistic twist on romance.

Despite the notably sensitive plotline of the movie, both lead actors and the renowned director Luca Guadagnino attested that it is solely a love story centered around self-discovery.

In a new behind-the-scenes clip, which is shared by Warner Bros, the trio digs into the movie and characters.

"My character is maybe self-stylized as an outsider being his identity into Maren’s new," Chalamet revealed in the video.

"They’re almost trying to sniff out if their new partner is safe." he added.

He went on to say that he believed that the film is a reflection of the modern-day struggles of the youth, who often struggle to find their place or people.

"I think it’s an on-the-road love movie inspired by the weight we carry now as a younger generation," he explained.

While reflecting back on the concept behind the movie Chalamet's co-star Russell said the movie is "for everyone who feels alone in the world" because "there is somebody else who is like you."



