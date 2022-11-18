King Charles hailed for being ‘very down-to-earth’ despite royal status

King Charles III is reportedly ‘very down-to-earth’ despite his royal status, as per British singer Craig David

King Charles III is reportedly ‘very down-to-earth’ despite his royal status, British singer Craig David shared after meeting the new monarch at his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

David, who performed for the royals at the Platinum Party held at Buckingham Palace, recently appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and shared his experience of mingling with royalty.

Talking about King Charles in particular, David said: “I’m an ambassador of The Prince’s Trust. He is another one. He’s a stand-up guy. Whenever I met him, it’s not the pretense of what could come with being a royal.”

The singer further said: “He’s very down-to-earth and he is very much an advocate for, ‘How can we help the young children?’”

That’s not all; David also shared his thoughts on Prince William, whom he also met at Buckingham Palace alongside the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Describing William as ‘super down-to-earth’, David said: “It’s almost like seeing him and seeing Harry and seeing the next generation coming through, I feel it’s giving a different tone to the royal family.”