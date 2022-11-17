Freddie Prinze Jr spills reasons behind his 20-year successful marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr has recently opened up about his 20-year successful marriage to wife Sarah Michelle Gellar on The Kyle & Jacki O Show on Wednesday.



Freddie, who tied the knot with Sarah in 2002, confessed he had never seen his wife’s popular show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Speaking of offering advice for a “thriving marriage”, the She’s All That star revealed doing the cooking and cleaning are few tips to maintain a long-lasting relationship.

“The reason why I think Sarah and I work, is one: ‘My mom was a chef and I learned how to cook,’” said the 46-year-old actor

Freddie quipped, “And I married someone who couldn't cook. So I'm necessary. She needs me to live and sustain herself!”

“Number two is laughter. I still make her laugh,” he remarked.

Freddie also shared, “I love doing laundry,” adding he hates mess.

“If something is dirty, I clean it. I do the dishes while I'm cooking so there’s less to look at,” he added.

Meanwhile, Freddie has returned to acting in the Netflix movie Christmas with You after taking a break from the industry to raise his children.