Freddie Prinze Jr spills reasons behind his 20-year successful marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr has recently opened up about his 20-year successful marriage to wife Sarah Michelle Gellar on The Kyle & Jacki O Show on Wednesday.
Freddie, who tied the knot with Sarah in 2002, confessed he had never seen his wife’s popular show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Speaking of offering advice for a “thriving marriage”, the She’s All That star revealed doing the cooking and cleaning are few tips to maintain a long-lasting relationship.
“The reason why I think Sarah and I work, is one: ‘My mom was a chef and I learned how to cook,’” said the 46-year-old actor
Freddie quipped, “And I married someone who couldn't cook. So I'm necessary. She needs me to live and sustain herself!”
“Number two is laughter. I still make her laugh,” he remarked.
Freddie also shared, “I love doing laundry,” adding he hates mess.
“If something is dirty, I clean it. I do the dishes while I'm cooking so there’s less to look at,” he added.
Meanwhile, Freddie has returned to acting in the Netflix movie Christmas with You after taking a break from the industry to raise his children.
Feroze Khan supports Maria B as she passionately supports #BanJoyland
Welsh actor Michael Sheen launches a war of words with the future King William over his move to support England team
Meghan Markle has been dubbed 'laziest interviewer’ amid rumours that she doesn't actually talk to guests on...
During the outing, the sportsman was seen chivalrously holding her white handbag
Rihanna reportedly wants more babies with A$AP Rocky in the future
Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance in 'Dangal' with Aamir Khan helped her gaining worldwide recognition