Feroze Khan compares Maria B’s mindset to Rolls Royce, supports #BanJoyland

Feroze Khan supports Maria B as she passionately supports #BanJoyland

Joyland, a film by Saim Sadiq helmed by Sarmad Khoosat Films was banned in Pakistan earlier this week. Since then, #BanJoyland and #ReleaseJoyland have been the most popular hashtags on Twitter.

Maria B, a renowned designer has put forward her stance on Joyland and urged government to ban it. Following which, she received mixed reactions. An ample amount of people have spoken in her favor and several others have called her out. Amidst the chaos, Feroze Khan has tweeted in her favor, comparing her mindset to a ‘Rolls Royce.’

On Nov 16, Feroze took to his twitter and wrote, ‘Maria B’s mindset - Is like Rolls Royce 100 year road life while “other” you know who are like those rotten scooties.’

Netizens chose their sides pretty quick. Some called Feroze out for domestic abuse allegations filed by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan.

while other supported him for supporting the ‘right’ side.







Joyland was approved by government earlier today however it will remain banned in Punjab.

